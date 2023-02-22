Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to assess party’s position in Vindhya, to meet BJP leaders

Union home minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his trip to Satna is set to weigh up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) condition in the Vindhya region.

Other than meeting the BJP workers, Shah will also hold discussions with the party’s core committee members.

Apart from leaders of the Vindhya region, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party’s state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma will be present at the meeting.

Shah is coming to Satna to inaugurate a Mahakumbh of the Kol tribe and a medical college.

He will also offer prayers at the Maihar temple. His eye will, however, be on the people’s mood in the region.

In 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 24 seats out of 30 in the region, and it was because of its performance that the party finished close to the Congress.

For the BJP’s return to power within one and a half years, the credit should be given to the party’s performance in Vindhya region. Otherwise, the BJP would have never been able to form the government again and that too within one and a half years.

Nevertheless, the BJP’s performance in the civic polls in the Vindhya region was not up to the mark.

The party lost Rewa, Satna and Singrauli civic bodies. It won only Satna. In the Panchayat elections, too, the fight between the BJP and the Congress was equal.

There is resentment among people against the government, since the Vindhya region has not been given enough representation in the cabinet.

An MLA of the party Narayan Tripathi has demanded formation of a separate Vindhya Pradesh. Against this backdrop, Shah will hold meeting with the BJP leaders and take feedback on party’s condition in the region.

After Shah’s trip to the Vindhya region, there may be some major changes in the party.

Besides, there are talks about expansion of the ministry. Ergo, there may be some changes in the ministry to give Vindhya region more representation.

