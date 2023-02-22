Bhopal: Vidisha police arrest 4 for thrashing youth

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vidisha police have arrested four persons including one minor for thrashing a youth, said the police on Wednesday.

A video went viral on social media on Tuesday in which more than four persons were seen beating a youth. Taking note, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a notice to SP Vidisha to preset the report.

The ASP Sameer Yadav told Free Press that a video of the attack on the teenager went viral on Tuesday. In the visual, a group of young men can be seen around the boy, while two of them beat him up till he faints. He added that that the victim was an adult.

Preliminary investigations indicate that youths had enmity with the victim. The accused had demanded money to drink liquor and when the victim refused, they thrashed him,” he said.

The police arrested four youths including Nanu and Wajid. The police have detained minor and sent him to juvenile home. The accused have been booked under Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC.

