Bhopal: DGP reviews training preparation of newly appointed constables

Bhopal: DGP Sudhir Saxena took a review meeting regarding the training of the newly recruited constables with the SPs of police training school of the state, here on Tuesday, said the officials.

The training session of the newly appointed constables started from February 20.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting on the arrangements of the training schools. The DGP asked if the newly appointed constables have been allotted PRAN number, their withdrawal has started or not. Other topics like contact with ambulance and nearest hospital, preparation of mess arrangements, hostels, toilets etc. were reviewed.

The DGP said that the training given in MP has been widely appreciated in the country and the innovations made in the training have also been praised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

The DGP was given information about the training session by Special Director General of Police Training Mukesh Jain and Additional Director General of Police Training Anuradha Shankar.

Along with this, Vineet Kapoor, IPS, shared his experiences on the effective operation of training schools and information on financial, logistical, administrative preparation by SP PTS Tigra Pradeep Sharma, and SP PTC Indore Hitika Vasal informed about community initiatives by IPS.

The DGP expressed satisfaction after discussing with the Superintendents of Police of all the training schools and wished them all the best for the successful operation of the upcoming session 2023.