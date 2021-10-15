Madhya Pradesh: Patwari among nine booked for Rs 39L-Kisan Credit Card fraud

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Taal village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district witnessed one of its kind embezzlement. A probe by Taal revenue inspector Dinesh Toke alleged that the patwari here transferred land of some villagers in the name of other persons to avail of a loan of Rs 39 lakh from banks under Kisan Credit Card scheme.

Patwari Gowardhanlal Ohari committed this crime with the help of computer operator Jagdish Malviya, said a cop.

The preliminary investigation by cops confirmed that Ohari transferred land farmers from Kelukheda and Surjana village and based on the fake documents, raised a loan.

On the report of Toke, the Barkheda police, on Wednesday, registered two separate criminal cases of cheating and preparing forged documents against nine people, including Patwari.

Police said, Ohri transferred the lands of Surajbai, son of Bhama, Mangu, son of Bhama and Mangu, son of Laxman in the name of Samarth, 28, son of Bagga, a resident of Surjana. His aide Malviya manipulated the revenue records.

The patwari used the forged documents to raise a loan of Rs 9 lakh from a private bank. The probe by Toke revealed that the alleged accused divided Rs 8.8 lakh, out of the loan raised, among them.

Patwari, computer operator, Rameshwar Patidar, Ravi Srivastava and Samarth were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Not just this, the initial success of the ploy emboldened the accused Patwari Ohari and he went for another kill. He transferred land of Rama, Balu, Shankar, Darbar Singh, Badrilal, Rodibai, Pepabai and Vishnu, son of Amar Singh, Begum Bi, wife of Babar Khan, Abid Khan, Firoz Khan, Husna Bi and raised a loan of Rs 30 lakh from another private bank.

Samarth has been arrested. Other accused are still on the large.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:46 AM IST