Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with SUV in Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and one sustained serious injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with an SUV Singrauli district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Koyalkhuth village under Mada police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, late Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Kumar Singh, 34 and Shailesh Prasad, 36. The injured, a 24-year-old youth, is undergoing treatment at district hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw collided head on into an SUV which was coming from the opposite site. The SUV was running at high speed, said police.

Following the incident, the angry locals staged a protest and demanded the speed of vehicles passing through the area must be controlled. They ended the protest only after senior police officers and district administration officers assured them that the speed of the vehicles passing through the area would be fixed.

The police said that a case had been registered against the SUV driver who escaped from the spot.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:13 PM IST