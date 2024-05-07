 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense Heat Fails To Dampen Voters’ Spirit
Polling booth set up in multi-storeyed apartment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat failed to deter voters from exercising their franchise at polling booths in Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency, the entire stretch of Hoshangabad Road. In morning hours, turnout was heavy as many morning walkers reached booths before going home.

A polling booth was set up in covered campus of multi-storyed apartment in Pradhan Enclave. It was unusual as polling booths are generally set up in school, college and government buildings.

Political parties had made arrangements for tables and chairs for their agents 100 metres away from polling booths. Some agents were seen sitting on tractor-trolley with voters’ list.

KV-3 School polling booth, which covered residential colonies behind Ahima Mall, witnessed polling in the afternoon.

There was long queue of voters at Nobel School polling booth in Bagmugalia at 1.30 pm. At 2 pm, lucky draw was announced.

Voters Speak

BLO convinced

DS Shrivastava, voter of Pradhan Enclave, said, “We convinced the BLO to set up polling booth in multi-storyed building’s covered campus.”

Intense heat

Sumit Tiwari, voter at KV-3 School polling booth, said, “Voters showed interest in voting even during intense heat in Bhopal. They came out with family members to vote. It is good sign of democracy.”

Am excited

IIT aspirant Adarsh said, “It is my first time to exercise the frenchise. I came here with my mother and father. I was excited for it.” He visited Navin Higher Secondary, Misrod, to exercise his franchise.

8 residential areas

Voter Sunil Upadhayay said, “Navin Higher School covers entire residential areas located within 8 kilometres. They include residential areas from Ashima Mall to Misrod, Sriram Colony, Misrod village, colonies behind Nobel Hospital.”

Fairly good

Rajiv Dhankar, voter of Panchwati Market, Saket Nagar, said, “Voting percentage was fairly good here. People of BHEL employees live here. Their families too came for voting.”

