Bhopal: Minor girl from Gujrat raped in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl from Gujrat was allegedly raped by her cousin in Bhopal, police sources said on Thursday.

A case of rape and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been registered at police station in Surat of Gujrat and case diary has been transferred to Bhopal police for further investigation.

According to police sources, the girl’s aunt lives in Kamal Nagar locality of Bhopal.

“She came to Bhopal to attend a wedding in August. She stayed here for a month. On august 25, her cousin took her to a park for a picnic on August 25, where he raped her. The accused raped the girl on many occasions. She went back to her home in Surjat about a week ago. She used to be upset. On being counselled, she revealed the incident to her parents,” said a police officer.

Investigation officer Akanksha Sharma told journalists that a case had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, who was absconding.

