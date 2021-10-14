Madhya Pradesh: 48 candidates to try their luck in upcoming electoral battle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With seven candidates withdrawing their nominations, as many as 48 contestants are left in fray for by-elections. At 16 each, Khandwa parliamentary constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat have the maximum number of candidates, while six –the minimum- are trying their luck from Jobat constituency in the bypolls, as per the details issued by chief election officer of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Thursday was the last day to withdraw the nomination forms for the upcoming bypolls. The

polling is going to be held on October 30 and counting of votes is on November 2.

In Khandwa parliamentary constituency as many as 16 candidates are in fray. Congress’ Raj Narayan Singh, an ex-MLA whose name was announced by party after senior party leader Arun Yadav refused to contest polls citing personal reasons, will lock horns with BJP’s Gyaneshwar Patil in the by-elections.

Similarly, 16 contestants will fight it out in Raigaon Assembly bypolls. Pratima Bagri of BJP has been pitted against Congress candidate Kalpna Verma. The seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri, who fell prey to Coronavirus.

Ten candidates are in fray from the Prithvipur assembly seat. BJP has fielded Shishupal Singh Yadav, while Congress chose Nitendera Singh Rathore, son of late Brijendra Singh Rathore as its candidate. The bypolls were necessitated following the death of Brijendra Singh, who died of Covid-19.

In Jobat (ST) only six candidates will try their luck in the electoral battle. Turncoat Sulochna Rawat, a two time Congress MLA who recently joined BJP, will face Congress candidate Mahesh Patel.

Parliamentary/ Assembly seat - Number of forms left after scrutiny done on October 11 - Nomination withdrawn by the candidates - Number of Last lawful candidates to contest election

Khandwa - 16 - 0 -16

Prathvipur - 11 - 1 - 10

Raigaon - 19 - 3 - 16

Jobat - 9 - 3 - 6

Total - 55 - 7 - 48

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:28 AM IST