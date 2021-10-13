Madhya Pradesh: Minister pulls up a farmer for raising fertiliser shortage issue

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minister of state in Madhya Pradesh cabinet, OPS Bhadauriya dressed down a farmer at a village in Bhind district on Tuesday evening, when the latter raised fertiliser shortage issue.

A video showing the minister scolding the farmer has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Bhadauriya visited Sada village of home constituency-Mehgaon- to participate in a Bhagwat Katha. When the minister was to leave the programme, a group of farmers’ gheroed him and raised the issue of shortage of fertiliser.

While the minister was talking to the district collector over phone, a farmer complained that fertiliser was illegally being transported to other districts.

This irked the minister so much that he pulled down the farmer. “Who are you? Who do you know? Are you President of India?” the irked minister questioned the farmer and left the venue.

Gwalior-Chambal region has been facing shortage of fertilisers. Though the state government has been claiming that there is no shortage of fertiliser, several incidents of farmer protests for fertilisers have been witnessed. An attempt to loot a truck laden with fertiliser has also been reported in Chambal region.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:29 PM IST