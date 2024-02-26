Madhya Pradesh: Patient’s Relatives Beat Up Doctor, Stab Ward Boy At Badnawar Civil Hospital

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a patient’s relatives assaulted a doctor on duty and even stabbed a ward boy at Civil Hospital in Badnawar. The altercation occurred around 1:30 am on Monday. As per reports, Rahul Bhati, Anuj Bhati, Anmol Jat and Bunty Pal, hailing from Borali village, arrived at the hospital with a four-month-old child in need of medical attention.

Doctor on duty Ajay Patidar who attended to the child, narrated the ordeal. He claimed that Rahul and Anuj reportedly used verbally abusive words before leaving the premises first. However, they returned shortly after midnight accompanied by Anmol, Bunty and Rahul. Dr Patidar and the ward boy Nandkishore Sirvi were subjected to physical violence.

Relatives of the patient, armed with sharp pointed objects attacked the doctor. He received injuries around his hands, neck and head. They also resorted to stabbing the ward boy Nandkishore, leaving him injured. Dr Patidar managed to report the incident to the police, prompting a swift response from the police. Subsequently, a formal complaint was filed against the accused. Police have registered the case under various sections and were investigating the matter.