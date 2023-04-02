 Madhya Pradesh: Patel Sangh joins ‘Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan’
Madhya Pradesh: Patel Sangh joins ‘Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan’

Parvat Singh Mandloi of Bandhaniya village said that residents are facing major issues due to the distance between Kukshi and Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Patel Sangh joined ‘Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan’ to convert tribal-dominated Kukshi region into a district. A memorandum was also submitted by Sangh to tehsildar GS Dawar addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It had been mentioned in the memorandum that, if the government does not react towards their appeal to convert Kukshi into a district by May 31 then Andolan chief Someshwar Patidar would go on an indefinite hunger strike. Addressing all administration dignitaries, Someshwar Patidar has appealed to declare Kukshi as a district.

Parvat Singh Mandloi of Bandhaniya village said that residents are facing major issues due to the distance between Kukshi and Dhar. He added they have to rush to Dhar for every medical emergency as no major hospital is there in town. If the government would declare Kukshi as a district then no one can stop its development in terms of medical and other fields.

