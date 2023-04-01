Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi to become district if Congress comes to power, says Digvijaya Singh

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections, former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh undertook a visit to Silawad town of Barwani district on Saturday. Local public representatives have reiterated their demands to declare Kukshi town (under Dhar district) into a new and independent district.

Members of ‘Kukshi District Banao Andolan’ led by former minister and Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel also handed over a demand letter to Singh. They demanded to include creation of a new district in their manifesto for the development of tribal-dominated area. Residents of Kukshi, Dahi area face a lot of trouble while covering a long distance to reach Dhar district headquarters for official work. It is unfortunate that the long-pending demand has been ignored. Manawar MLA Dr Hira Alava, MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade, Chandu Yadav, former MLA Ramesh Patel, tribal leader Makhan Singh Solanki also attended. Singh assured that Kukshi town would get district status once his party (The Congress) comes to power.

‘Kukshi District Banao Andolan’ chief, Someshwar Patidar, Manohar Mandloi, city council vice-president Sheikh Shabbar Hussain Jinwala, Kukshi Congress chief Sahdev Patidar, councillor Sachin Sharma, janpad panchayat member Prabhu and others were also present.

