Madhya Pradesh: Demand to grant district status to Kukshi gains momentum

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of assembly elections, local public representatives have reiterated their demands to give district status to Kukshi . The tehsil falls under Dhar district.

District panchayat member representative and BJP leader Dariao Singh Jamra interacting with media persons at an “Declare Kukshi- Independent District’ event here reiterated the demand. He also read out a letter written to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which urged the government to grant district status to Kukshi for the development of tribal dominated areas.

In order to press their demands, he announced that movement head Someshwar Patidar along with lakhs of supporters will observe an indefinite strike on May 31. He added that residents of Kukshi, Dahi area face a lot of trouble while covering a long distance to Dhar district headquarter for official works. It is unfortunate that our long-pending demand has been ignored. He hoped thattown would get district status soon. Mandal chief Lokesh Chauhan, veteran leader Prakash Gupta, minority front chief Saeed Khan and among others party workers were also present.