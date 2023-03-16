Madhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana turning out to be money-making yojana for BJP, accuses Kukshi MLA Baghel

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, from Kukshi assembly constituency in Dhar district, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government and the local administration for cancelling a mass marriage programme under the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana at the last minute.

Addressing the media, Baghel levelled serious allegations of making money through the scheme.

“The Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana became a source of income for the BJP after it became a victim of corruption across the state,” according to the MLA.

"By postponing the mass marriage ceremony 12 hours before the scheduled event, the administration has cheated the innocent tribals," he added.

Notably, the event was cancelled after officials arrived to inspect the quality of materials provided by the government to brides in the form of Kanyadan and discovered them to be substandard.

MLA Baghel attacked the local administration, questioning where the administration purchased the material and why the district selection committee did not check its quality earlier, despite the fact that the event date had been extended twice.

"If the material had already been purchased, why didn't the administration wake up earlier?" he wondered.

Baghel held Kukshi SDM and Dahi naib tehsildar responsible for the entire mess, claiming that the government should recover money spent on the event from the SDM and naib-tehsildar.

He called SDM anti-tribal and claimed to be ignorant of tribal tradition and culture.

Those BJP leaders who are also involved in the cancellation game insulted the mandate by defeating Congress by one vote in the Kukshi municipal council.

Municipal council vice president Shabbar Hussain Bohra, MLA representative Virendra Gupta, councillor Kankamal Soni, and others attended the press conference.