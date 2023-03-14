 Madhya Pradesh: Admin forcibly trying to take village land in Kukshi, says tribal forum
Malpura micro lift-irrigation project

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Tribal Development Forum have submitted a memorandum against the construction of pump house number 4 of the Micro lift-irrigation project in Malpura village of Dahi block in Kukshi tehsil. Addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chauhan, this memorandum was submitted to Kukshi tehsildar GS Dawar at the tehsil office on Tuesday.

Villagers said that for the construction of pump house number 4, lands of tribal farmers are being sought. 140 members of 40 tribal families are being affected by the construction of this project. The aggrieved farmers said that they do not want to give up their land but the administration is forcibly trying to take their land.

The members of the Tribal Development Forum have warned that if the government failed to help tribal farmers, then they will carry out a mass protest. A large number of villagers, farmers and Tribal Development Forum members were also present.

