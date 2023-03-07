e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar said that tourists and visitors converged in large numbers at the haat to catch a glimpse of the traditional festival.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long Bhagoria Festival, the main tribal festival, concluded here in Kukshi town under Dhar district on Tuesday.

BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar said that tourists and visitors converged in large numbers at the haat to catch a glimpse of the traditional festival.

BJP leader Virendra Singh Baghel, district panchayat member Dariao Singh Jamra performed the Bhagoria dance with traditional tribal costumes on the beats of Dhol & Mandal. Tribal men wearing dhoti- turban and women sporting ghagharas and choli thronged to attend the haat with great enthusiasm, fun and frolic and were seen dancing to the beats of traditional drums.

Municipal chief Relam Chouhan thanked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing Bhagoria festival as a state festival and his announcement to designate it as cultural heritage.

Tribal drum players (artists) were felicitated in a bid to encourage traditional dance and songs. An adequate police force was deployed at the fair to control the crowd and to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. CMO Rajendra Mishra and municipal staff reviewed the fair arrangements. Mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, rural youth president Vicky Solanki and BJP workers were also present.

Read Also
MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth murders friend over love triangle at Bhagoria Haat in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth murders friend over love triangle at Bhagoria Haat in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone police uses drone for surveillance ahead of Holi

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone police uses drone for surveillance ahead of Holi

MP CM Chouhan pays surprise visit to Eklavya School, Alirajpur, pleased with arrangements

MP CM Chouhan pays surprise visit to Eklavya School, Alirajpur, pleased with arrangements