Madhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long Bhagoria Festival, the main tribal festival, concluded here in Kukshi town under Dhar district on Tuesday.

BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar said that tourists and visitors converged in large numbers at the haat to catch a glimpse of the traditional festival.

BJP leader Virendra Singh Baghel, district panchayat member Dariao Singh Jamra performed the Bhagoria dance with traditional tribal costumes on the beats of Dhol & Mandal. Tribal men wearing dhoti- turban and women sporting ghagharas and choli thronged to attend the haat with great enthusiasm, fun and frolic and were seen dancing to the beats of traditional drums.

Municipal chief Relam Chouhan thanked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing Bhagoria festival as a state festival and his announcement to designate it as cultural heritage.

Tribal drum players (artists) were felicitated in a bid to encourage traditional dance and songs. An adequate police force was deployed at the fair to control the crowd and to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. CMO Rajendra Mishra and municipal staff reviewed the fair arrangements. Mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, rural youth president Vicky Solanki and BJP workers were also present.