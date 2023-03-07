e-Paper Get App
MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

According to Kukshi police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Malviya, the police had received information about the accused's whereabouts.

Updated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Representative Image |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police acting on the complaint filed by a minor has arrested the accused Vikas Joshi.

Before the accused could leave Dhar district, the police raided his house and arrested him and brought him to the police station and produced him before the court on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday afternoon a minor from Nisarpur village in Kukshi tehsil had filed a complaint against Vikas for kidnapping, rape and religious conversion.

Malviya stated that the victim in her police report said that the accused abducted her under the guise of marriage and later took her to a church to marry her. The accused then began pressuring her to convert. He even beat her frequently and as a result, she suffered a miscarriage.

Madhya Pradesh: Youth murders friend over love triangle at Bhagoria Haat in Udaynagar

Madhya Pradesh: Vibrant Bhagoria Haat draws huge crowd on last day in Kukshi

MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone police uses drone for surveillance ahead of Holi

MP CM Chouhan pays surprise visit to Eklavya School, Alirajpur, pleased with arrangements

