MP: Man accused of kidnapping, rape, pressurising for conversion arrested in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police acting on the complaint filed by a minor has arrested the accused Vikas Joshi.

Before the accused could leave Dhar district, the police raided his house and arrested him and brought him to the police station and produced him before the court on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday afternoon a minor from Nisarpur village in Kukshi tehsil had filed a complaint against Vikas for kidnapping, rape and religious conversion.

Malviya stated that the victim in her police report said that the accused abducted her under the guise of marriage and later took her to a church to marry her. The accused then began pressuring her to convert. He even beat her frequently and as a result, she suffered a miscarriage.