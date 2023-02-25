Madhya Pradesh: 'Previous council took half the benefits of poor', Congress vice-president of Kukshi municipal council

Newly elected vice-president of Kukshi municipal council Sheikh Shabbar Hussain Jinwala “Bohra” | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected vice-president of Kukshi municipal council Sheikh Shabbar Hussain Jinwala “Bohra” held a media briefing to discuss his priorities as the vice-president of a local body.

Bohra acknowledging voters' support said the confidence with which the people of the village reposed their trust in him by giving a majority to the Congress is praiseworthy, but the administration has insulted the mandate by altering or tampering with the valid ballot papers under pressure.

He assured that he will try his best to live up to the promises made ahead of the elections.

'Previous council took half the benefits of poor'

Taking a dig at the previous council in the village, Bohra claimed that half of the benefits of the schemes being run for the poor were being consumed by the people associated with the previous council members and actual beneficiaries of the schemes felt cheated.

He said that there are 65 such daily wage workers in the council who are not visible. At present, the condition of the council has become worse and worse.

It seems that till now those who were elected had come to the council only to make money and they hardly paid attention to the public grievances, especially the people living in those poor settlements who are deprived of basic facilities, including those people who are responsible for the cleanliness of the village.

Rs 1 crore sanctioned for the development of the city

Bohra told that the people of the village are fed up with engineer Krishna Gupta, posted in 1995 and looking after the arrangement of tap water, the CMO was directed through president Relam Chauhan to relieve him.

Thanking the people of the village, Bohra said, "The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore for the development works and we will honour the mandate of all the councillors by establishing new dimensions of development together for the all-round development of the city."

Congress leaders and councillors like Harish Sen, Kankamal Soni, Dr Nirmal Patidar, Shaukat Munshi, Kundan Mistry, Firoz Mansoori, Ajay Dodve, Hussain Bohra etc. were present along with journalists on this occasion. City Congress president Sahdev Patidar, who was present as the MLA representative, expressed gratitude to all.

