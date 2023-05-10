Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony at MCTE, Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Passing out ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 41 course from Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow was conducted on Wednesday with full military grandeur.

The ceremony presided over by the chief guest, Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Col Commandant Corps of Signals, marked the culmination of three years of training of the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Passing Out Course at Cadets Training Wing and their transformation into young dynamic officers of the Indian Army, in the near future.

Lt Gen K H Gawas, VSM, felicitated the proud award winners of the TES-41 Course.

In his address to the Gentlemen Cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the passing out course on successfully completing the training and reminded them of what the nation expects from them, especially in view of the rapid technological advancements, prevailing counter-insurgency environment and the stellar role Army has been playing to ensure the territorial integrity of our nation.

The General Officer also complemented the Gentlemen Cadets in passing out a course for their outstanding performance in academics and outdoor training.

Cadet Captain Jatin Sharma was the proud recipient of the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) Army Training Command (ARTRAC) gold medal for achieving the first position in the overall order of merit.

Platoon Cadet Captain Badurigari Rahim was the recipient of the GOC-in-C ARTRAC silver medal and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC bronze medal was received by Wing Cadet Quarter Master Sushil Datt Pandey.

Arjun Platoon won the coveted GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner for standing first amongst the four Platoons.

These 16 Gentlemen Cadets including one Gentleman Cadet from Friendly Foreign Country will now proceed to Officers Training Academy, Gaya for passing out parade before getting commissioned as officers in the Indian Army on June 10.