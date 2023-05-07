Madhya Pradesh: Mhow’s Veterinary College bags project on malaria elimination

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Council for Medical Research and National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-MERAIndia) allotted malaria elimination research project to Mhow’s College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, a constituent college of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University (NDVSU), Jabalpur. Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Tiwari played a vital role in this success. College dean Dr B P Shukla said that Director Research Services (DRS) Dr Madhu Swami’s constant guidance and efforts Department of Veterinary Parasitology’s Dr Vivek Agrawal has got the project as principal investigator.

Dr AK Jayraw, Dr M Shakya and Dr GP Jatav would be co-principal investigator. The title of the sanctioned project is “Application of attractive toxic sugar bait (ATSB) for effective malaria vector control”. The dean further said that in 2022, ICMR approved 11 projects to various prestigious institutes of the country like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and BITS Pilani. Among these, NDVSU is the only Veterinary University to get this recognition.