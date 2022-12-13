Madhya Pradesh: Parents oppose merger of girls school into CM Rise School in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of parents from Dhar and nearby areas on Tuesday thronged to the district collector's office to appear in the weekly public hearing and tabled their grievance pertaining to the merger of Ghoda Chaupati situated Government Girls Higher Secondary School into the CM Rise Boys School.

Parents raised their protest over the move saying that over 500 girl students from Dhar and its adjoining villages are studying here at the school. Once the school merges with the CM Rise School for boys, many of the parents won’t sent their wards to the school.

Parents submitted a memorandum to the district collector Priyank Mishra and assistant commissioner tribal affairs Supriya Bisen seeking their intervention into the matter.

Many of the parents claimed that they live 10 to 12 kilometres away from Dhar and every day their wards travel this distance. They get a bus from Ghoda Chowpatty without any difficulty. Some of the parents claimed that since the school is a girls-only school, they are assured that only girls study there.

Parents claimed that currently around 1,200 girls are studying in different classes here and if the school is merged into the CM Rise School, then there is fear that more than 500 girl students could leave the school as their parents won’t allow them to study in a co-ed school.

Accepting the memorandum and listening to the parents' plight, assistant commissioner Bisen told that they have already sent the proposal for this school to the government.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh School Education Department had announced to merge schools if they fall within a radius of 15 kilometres. The schools will be merged and rebuilt into a bigger school for classes up to senior secondary as a part of the CM Rise school initiative by the state government.

These schools will have all modern facilities including smart classrooms, providing exposure to students in the form of excursions, inter-school activities and helping the students to build professional careers.

The objective of the CM Rise school initiative is to provide education to state-level schools equivalent to educational boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).