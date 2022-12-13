Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two minor boys were caught by the police in connection with a theft at a grocery shop in the Hira Nagar area on Monday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing theft at the shop with two minor boys. They told the police that they used to spend the money earned from stolen goods on their girlfriend and for their addiction.

According to the police, grocery shop owner Rahul Rai, a resident of Bhangarh Kankad had lodged a complaint that unidentified thieves entered his shop after breaking open the locks and decamped with cash and grocery items on December 7. The police registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified people and started an investigation.

The police checked the CCTVs of the area and found some suspects near the spot. During the investigation, police received information that two persons were talking about selling some stolen goods to a person in the area. The police gathered more information and caught two persons named Abhishek and Shekhar from the Hira Nagar area. They have allegedly confessed to stealing goods from the shop with the help of two minor boys. The police have recovered the grocery items from them. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes in the city.

Police said that the accused used to target the shops in the isolated area and without CCTVs and steal the goods at night. They spent the payment received by selling the stolen goods on their addiction and girlfriends.