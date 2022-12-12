Indore: IMC officials face girl’s fury over anti-encroachment drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a girl attacking Indore Municipal Corporation employees, who were part of an anti-encroachment drive went viral on Sunday.

The incident took place at Khajuri Bazaar market when an IMC team went there to remove encroachments.

Reportedly, the team was removing illegal stalls and other encroachments made on the road which were obstructing traffic leading to regular jams in the area.

“When our team was removing encroachments in the area, an agitated youth tried to stop the drive and misbehaved with our officials. He even tried to manhandle some of the officials and in self-defence our officials restrained him. Meanwhile, a girl barged in and started pushing IMC officials and she even tried to slap one of our officials,” said a senior IMC official.

Police said that a complaint has been made by the corporation officials, and a counter-complaint has been made by the girl against the officials accusing them of assaulting her.

The police will look at footage from CCTV cameras of the area as part of their investigation.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, it is visible that the IMC team was dragging a youth somewhere and a girl in an orange dress was trying to release the youth from the clutches of the IMC men. The youth could be seen trying to hit IMC officials and soon the girl also enters the fray and starts attacking the officials. At one stage she could be seen trying to slap one of the IMC officials. In the video, none of the IMC officials was seen attacking the girl.

The fracas ended when other traders intervened and took away the girl with them. It is said that the girl is a trader in Khajuri Bazaar and the IMC officials had removed her encroachment.