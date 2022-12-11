Indore: Youth molests girl, thrashes her two cousin brothers 

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a youth for molesting a girl in the Vijay Nagar area on Friday. The accused also thrashed her two cousin brothers, who tried to intervene. A search is on for the accused.

According to the police, a 30-year-old girl residing in the Vijay Nagar area has complained that Vicky stopped her near the city bus depot in Swarnabagh Colony and started misbehaving with her. When she told him to go away, he molested her. She cried for help and her two cousin brothers, who were passing by, came to her rescue. The accused first had an altercation with them, and then he thrashed them. He also threatened her two brothers with dire consequences and fled the scene.

The girl and her two cousin brothers reached the police station and complained. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections and are searching for him.