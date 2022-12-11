Indore: Just ‘be yourself’, says Youtuber Nema

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-based actor and Youtuber known for his Indori touch in videos, Rajiv Nema, on Saturday interacted with the public at Chappan Dukan to spread awareness and information among the people regarding the PBD and GIS to be held in the city.

“We Indorians don’t need to change ourselves or be wary of such mega events. We just need to be ourselves. Being like this, we have made Indore No. 1 and hence we can also make such events a major hit,” said Nema.

He said, “Every citizen has their own uniqueness and can contribute in their own way in making the events a major hit. We just need to follow our intuitions and be proud of what we have. We have a world of goodness in our traditions. We are not number 1 in cleanliness for nothing. Our lip-smacking food is another major USP and other such gestures play a major role in making us unique.”

“Indorians’ hospitality is world class. We have the power of making people comfortable very easily and this is a very well-known factor and is hailed all over. This nature or gesture is ingrained in the DNA of every Indori,” he said.

With the cleanliness tag for so many years, we must ensure that the spic and span Indore becomes a treat for the visitors, he urged.

A special interaction session was also organized during which Nema took questions from the public.

In the programme organized at Chappan, traffic constable Ranjeet Singh was welcomed by Nema. District panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma and other guests were present.

