Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary, employment assistant not reporting for work for 3 months

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The locals under village panchayat Nipania Rajguru are a hassled lot as its staff are not reporting for work.

Locals alleged that secretary Vajesingh Chouhan and employment assistant Kamal Singh Baragaon are not reporting to the panchayat office for the past three months, due to which the work of the panchayat has come to a standstill.

Villagers are facing a lot of problems. Works being done by the panchayat like construction of boundary wall, tube well, drain are lying incomplete.

Sarpanch Resham, wife of Kachru Lal Suryavanshi, complained about the said secretary to the district panchayat chief executive officer. She alleged that even after issuing repeated communication, both the secretary and the employment assistant are not taking interest in the works of the panchayat.

Due to their negligent attitude the beneficiaries of panchayat are deprived of the welfare schemes.

The welfare schemes of the government are also not being implemented. Due to the rain, the construction of drains which was being done by the Panchayat is also lying incomplete, she added.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:11 AM IST