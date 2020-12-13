Madhya Pradesh: Pall of gloom descends on 3 villages after 7 killed in mishap

Alot: On Sunday, the mortal remains of the victims of accident arrived at their respective villages. Seven-people were killed in a road accident near Sadulkhera in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan in Udaipur-Nimbahera highway on Saturday late night.

Heart wrenching scenes were witnessed in the villages as the elders rushed to the kin of the victim to console them and share their grief.

Among the seven who lost their lives two were from Akhya Kala village near Alot village of Ratlam district, four were from Ghonsala village in Ujjain district while one person was from Guradia village under Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district.

Cops handed over the bodies to the family members of the victims after postmortem on Sunday morning. Later they were taken to their native places, where they cremated together.