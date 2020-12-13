Madhya Pradesh: Pall of gloom descends on 3 villages after 7 killed in mishap

Alot: On Sunday, the mortal remains of the victims of accident arrived at their respective villages. Seven-people were killed in a road accident near Sadulkhera in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan in Udaipur-Nimbahera highway on Saturday late night.
Heart wrenching scenes were witnessed in the villages as the elders rushed to the kin of the victim to console them and share their grief.
Among the seven who lost their lives two were from Akhya Kala village near Alot village of Ratlam district, four were from Ghonsala village in Ujjain district while one person was from Guradia village under Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district.
Cops handed over the bodies to the family members of the victims after postmortem on Sunday morning. Later they were taken to their native places, where they cremated together.
Nine others who were injured in a jeep-trailer truck collision are undergoing treatment at Bhilwara and Nimbahera district hospital.
According to Chittorgarh superintendent of police Deepak Bhargav four people died on spot while three others succumbed to their injuries later. Two persons among injured are in a critical stage, SP Bhargav added.
Those killed in the accident include Shankarlal, a peon at the government school in Akhya Kala, his elder sister Narmadabai, wife of Shivnarayan Rathore, a resident of Ghonsala village, Ambaram Rathore, his wife Rajkunwar Rathore, both resident of Ghonsala village, Rukmanibai, wife of Mangilal, a resident of Narayankhedi, Rahul, son of Manoharlal Gujarati, a resident of Kalukheda, Ujjain district and driver Jitendra, son of Shambhulal Sargana, a resident of Akhya Kala.
The injured have been identified as newlywed couple Shivnarayan and his wife Sonakunwar, both residents of Akhya Kala, Rahul Parmar and his wife Hawakunwar, a resident of Kalukheda and others.
Family members of the deceased informed that Shivnarayan and his sister Hawakunar entered into the wedlock on December 9. After marriage, Shankarlal has decided to visit the famous Sanwariya Seth temple in Rajasthan. They were returning after having 'darshan' when the driver attempted to overtake and rammed into a trailer.
Residents of Akhya Kala village who participated in the marriage recalled how happy was Shankarlal after his marriage and said that such a tragedy has befallen on their village for the first time. The entire village is under deep shock.
The family members of the victims were seen waiting for the bodies till Sunday afternoon with welled-up eyes and unbearable agony. Mortal remains of two persons were cremated at Akhya Kala village, four at Ghonsala village and one at Guradia village.
