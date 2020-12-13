Madhya Pradesh : Minister orders audit of all Hamidia Hospital machines following deaths of 3 Covid-19 patients

BHOPAL: After giving a clean chit to the Hamidia Hospital management over three corona deaths and power failure, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang instructed an audit to be carried out on each and every machine. The minister visited Hamidia Hospital and held a review meeting with the doctors and officials on Sunday. Medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Aruna Kumar and others were present.

The minister said that there must be an audit report on all equipment being used in medical treatment so that such incidents as power failure would not be repeated, or recur. The audit report will cover the dates of manufacturing of the machines and last servicing dates. Similarly, the HoDs concerned will look after the agencies assigned the maintenance of the machines being used by the respective departments.

He also instructed that a trial be carried out for the fire-extinguishers. He took stock of the alternative systems of electric supply and instructed that ‘condemned’ beds and stretchers be disposed of. He instructed the purchase of new stretchers. There must be proper signboards so that patients would not waste time in finding doctors and others, he added. The minister said that there must be shifting of Sultania Hospital in a time-bound manner.