Madhya Pradesh : Minister orders audit of all Hamidia Hospital machines following deaths of 3 Covid-19 patients

BHOPAL: After giving a clean chit to the Hamidia Hospital management over three corona deaths and power failure, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang instructed an audit to be carried out on each and every machine. The minister visited Hamidia Hospital and held a review meeting with the doctors and officials on Sunday. Medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Aruna Kumar and others were present.
The minister said that there must be an audit report on all equipment being used in medical treatment so that such incidents as power failure would not be repeated, or recur. The audit report will cover the dates of manufacturing of the machines and last servicing dates. Similarly, the HoDs concerned will look after the agencies assigned the maintenance of the machines being used by the respective departments.
He also instructed that a trial be carried out for the fire-extinguishers. He took stock of the alternative systems of electric supply and instructed that ‘condemned’ beds and stretchers be disposed of. He instructed the purchase of new stretchers. There must be proper signboards so that patients would not waste time in finding doctors and others, he added. The minister said that there must be shifting of Sultania Hospital in a time-bound manner.
Masters of Social Work (MSW) workers will be deployed to take feedback of the patients directly. This system will be introduced at Hamidia Hospital next week. MSW workers will remain in touch with the attendants (family members) and take the entire information about the patients and, if the attendants have any complaints, the MSW workers will convey them to the dean and medical superintendent.
On Friday night, three corona patients, including an ex-corporator, died. However, they died due to a severity of the condition, but the Hamidia Hospital management was blamed as there was a power disruption and generator failure in the evening. Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiwayat was instructed to carry out a probe and, in his report, the commissioner gave a clean chit to the hospital, suspending the PWD engineer and serving show-cause notices on other assistant engineers.
BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti has expressed annoyance over the deaths of three corona patients at Hamidia Hosptial. She demanded action against the officials responsible, adding that the state government should take all the facts seriously. No one should be spared as it is serious issue that three corona patients had died at Hamidia after power failure and the government should study the situation in-depth to know the facts and exact cause.
