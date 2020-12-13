Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for supplying diluted plasma that claimed Covid patient's life in Gwalior

“Gupta family blamed substandard plasma for Manoj’s death since the short post-mortem report revealed that Gupta’s blood got infected due to administration of substandard plasma, which was not packed as per standard norms and thus affected its quality,” SP Sanghi said, adding that an organised gang was involved in supplying sub standard plasma to Covid patients in the name of Jaya Arogya Government Hospital (JAH).

Explaining their modus operandi, Sanghi said employees of certain private hospitals in Gwalior have formed a network with a private pathology lab employee and targeted stressed family members of patients requiring plasma for a hefty price. The gang also targeted Gupta’s family. When doctors asked Gupta’s kin to arrange for plasma, one of the hospital employees, offered to help and shared the mobile number of a middle man working with another private hospital. This chain was linked to the pathology lab at JAH. He charged the family Rs 18,000 for plasma and also gave them fake slips of JAH.