Madhya Pradesh: Despite Covid-19, DAVV wants to hold convocation, seeks Chancellor’s permission

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ university in the state, wants to hold convocation in traditional way (offline mode) despite Covid-19 outbreak.

The university has written a letter to Chancellor Anandiben Patel seeking her permission to hold convocation in first or second week of February. Initially, the convocation was scheduled on March 23 for session 2018-19 but the same could not be held following Covid-19 situation.

When the coronavirus cases came down in June-July, the university again planned to hold the convocation but it could not take place due to poor health of the then Chancellor Lalji Tandon, and later his demise.