Madhya Pradesh: Despite Covid-19, DAVV wants to hold convocation, seeks Chancellor’s permission

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ university in the state, wants to hold convocation in traditional way (offline mode) despite Covid-19 outbreak.
The university has written a letter to Chancellor Anandiben Patel seeking her permission to hold convocation in first or second week of February. Initially, the convocation was scheduled on March 23 for session 2018-19 but the same could not be held following Covid-19 situation.
When the coronavirus cases came down in June-July, the university again planned to hold the convocation but it could not take place due to poor health of the then Chancellor Lalji Tandon, and later his demise.
But now as all types of Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, barring the condition of wearing face covering and maintain social distancing, the university is again gearing up to hold convocation. The university has decided to club convocations for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 into one.
But that will pose a challenge for DAVV, as students of one session alone fill up nearly half of the university auditorium. For session 2018-19, nearly 220 meritorious students were to be given medals and about 200 students were to be awarded PhD degrees.
Together, their number will reach 700. If social distancing norms are maintained, the event cannot be held in auditorium. This means, it will have to be organised on UTD ground under a tent.
Chancellor’s response awaited: Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain admitted that the university had written a letter to the Chancellor to seek her permission for convocation. “If the Chancellor will give permission, the university will hold convocation on dates recommended by her,” she said. Jain had also said to hold convocation for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 together.
