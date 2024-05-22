 Madhya Pradesh: PAE Achieves Record Results In Class 10, 12 Exams
Madhya Pradesh: PAE Achieves Record Results In Class 10, 12 Exams

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: PAE Achieves Record Results In Class 10, 12 Exams | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pardesh): The ISBA Group of Institutes has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence through its CBSE school in Neemuch, Patwa Academy for Education (PAE). The school has set a new record with its outstanding performance in the recent CBSE examinations for classes X and XII.

Dr Ranjan Mittal, Chairman of the ISBA Group, announced that all students of class X have passed with flying colours, achieving a 100 per cent pass rate. The top scorers in class X were Pratibha Rathore with an impressive 90 per cent, followed by Dishant Patidar with 85.2 per cent and Palak Gupta with 84.4 per cent.

Class XII students also delivered remarkable results. Tanisha Patidar topped the Science stream with a stellar score of 94.6 per cent. Other high achievers included Chirag Mulchandani with 91.4 per cent, Anuradha Baragi with 84.8 per cent and Apurva Lasod with 80 per cent.

Principal Harendra Singh Gadhe and director Rashmi Patwa congratulated the students, emphasising that the hard work of both students and teachers has significantly contributed to these exceptional results. They reiterated the school's dedication to providing quality education and raising academic standards in Neemuch district.

