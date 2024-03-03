Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 Bird Spotted In At Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary In Survey

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 species of birds were spotted in a three-day bird counting at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur held from March 1 to 3. Despite challenging weather conditions, including strong winds and rain, experts managed to capture bird activities on cameras.

The survey, which attracted more than 50 bird enthusiasts from nine states, was supervised by forest conservator Ujjain MR Baghel and forest divisional officer Mandsaur Sanjay Raikhere.

Notably, the sighting of the Hume’s lark for the first time in the sanctuary added to the excitement. The survey also unveiled nesting sites of the Asian King Vulture and Brown Fish Owl, indicating the area's suitability for breeding.

However, the shorter winter season and unseasonal rains affected the visibility and numbers of some migratory and local bird species. Forest officials emphasised that the biodiversity of birds in an area serves as an indicator of its clean ecosystem, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts.

Madhya Pradesh: Poppy Lancing To Begin Soon In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Opium crop has reached a critical stage with the extraction process set to begin soon, which will span 20 intense days. The intricate method involves making incisions, a task currently underway in leased farmlands.

The arduous journey, spanning 120-130 days, witnesses farmers toiling day and night, culminating in the completion of Luwai Chirai (making incision on poppy pod) this month.

Farmers, on November 10, fortified opium fields with wire fencing to ward off stray animals, enclosing the precious crop under protective nets. The battle against adverse weather conditions saw installation of support wires, ensuring poppy plants withstand strong winds without succumbing to the ground.

However, challenges emerged as reports revealed damage to various crops, including opium, attributable to persistent fog-causing root diseases. In some instances, opium plants withered, devoid of any yield.