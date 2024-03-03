MP Weather Update: MP Concludes Three-Day Rain and Wind Spell, New Disturbance Expected March 5

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day spell of rain, hail, and gusty winds in Madhya Pradesh is expected to come to a halt today. The weather department predicts the activation of a new Western Disturbance on March 5, which may bring rain to several districts of the state. The weather conditions in the region have once again shifted. In Bhopal, heavy rainfall occurred after 3:00 PM on Saturday, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 46 km/h. Rainfall measuring 6.8 mm was recorded until 8:30 AM.

Hailstorms were reported in 8 districts, with rain observed in 56 towns and cities across 20 districts of the state. This marks the second such occurrence in Bhopal after a hiatus of 96 hours. In Orchha, 28 mm of rainfall was recorded. Meteorologists attribute these weather patterns to the influx of moisture from the Arabian Sea, resulting in cloud formation and subsequent rainfall.

In Ladpur, Orchha, hailstones were scattered across the area. Hailstorms were reported in Mandasaur, Shivpuri Kala, Morena, Datia, Guna, Chhatarpur, Niwadi, and Tikamgarh.

On Sunday morning, Neemkheda village in Datia witnessed hailstorms and rain accompanied by strong winds for about 10 minutes. Similarly, in Guna, farmers staged a roadblock after heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued an alert for 20 districts, including Gwalior and Rewa, warning of cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The weather changed dramatically on Saturday in Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri, with hailstorms and rain. In Morena, Congress banners welcoming Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were blown away due to rain.

Attendees at the rally in Morena took cover under chairs to escape the rain. In Guna, sudden weather changes brought 15 minutes of rain accompanied by hail. The village of Puraposhar also experienced hail. In Ashoknagar, evening showers with thunder and lightning caused damage to crops. Ber-sized hail fell for 3 to 5 minutes in many places, causing significant damage in the Shadori region. Additionally, Shivpuri experienced heavy rain in the afternoon. More than 20 districts, including Damoh, Jabalpur, and Satna, witnessed continued rainfall.