Bhopal: 50% Discount In Bus Fare For Disabled

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has offered 50 per cent discount in bus fares to disabled persons in the state. A disabled person will get the exemption on showing his UDID card.

The state transport commissioner has issued directives in this regard to all the regional, additional regional and district transport officials. Unique Disabilities ID is issued by central or state government to the disabled person in the form of certificate from the competent authority.

Unique ID is issued by Central Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. For persons with disabilities, UDID project has been launched. Under it, UDID cards are issued to the disabled. Through the card, the disabled can avail the benefits of various schemes of the central and state government. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in preparing UDID cards.

Bhopal: Talent Selection Programme For State Karate Academy On March 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special talent selection program for the State Karate Academy’s boarding and dayboarding scheme will take place at Tatya Tope Stadium on March 5 and 6. The programme aims to identify medal-winning karate players aged 16 to 21.

It will consist of three phases: assessing playing skills, conducting fitness tests and concluding with medical examinations and a meeting with parents for successful candidates to enter academy.

The talent selection programme will have separate days designated for each discipline of karate. Kata event trials will be held on March 5, while Kumite event trials will take place on March 6. The programme will run from 8 am to 6 pm on both days, and participation is free of charge.