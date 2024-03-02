Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under Chairs

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): People were sitting with chairs held above their heads as heavy rain poured down just before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Morena on Saturday. People hurried to take cover from the unexpected rainfall.

An appeal was made for people to remain at the venue despite the rain. Despite the adverse weather, more and more people continued to arrive at the rally location, showing their unwavering support. Chairs were stacked on tables to keep them dry, while attendees sought shelter under any available shade.

On March 5, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, followed by an entry into Gujarat on March 7. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the yatra, Congress leader Ramesh announced Rahul Gandhi's plans to address a public meeting in Banswara, Rajasthan, on March 7, before proceeding to Gujarat until March 9.

Congress leaders scattered rose petals along the road at the Rajghat Bridge spanning the Chambal River.

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow began in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. Numerous leaders, such as PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Opposition leader Umang Singhar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, gathered at the Chambal Rajghat to extend a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' succeeding the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' aims to traverse 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, coinciding with the impending Lok Sabha elections.