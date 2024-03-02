 Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under Chairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under Chairs

Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under Chairs

People hurried to take cover from the unexpected rainfall.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): People were sitting with chairs held above their heads as heavy rain poured down just before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Morena on Saturday. People hurried to take cover from the unexpected rainfall.

An appeal was made for people to remain at the venue despite the rain. Despite the adverse weather, more and more people continued to arrive at the rally location, showing their unwavering support. Chairs were stacked on tables to keep them dry, while attendees sought shelter under any available shade.

Read Also
Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Demolition Drive Moving At A Snail’s Pace
article-image

On March 5, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, followed by an entry into Gujarat on March 7. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the yatra, Congress leader Ramesh announced Rahul Gandhi's plans to address a public meeting in Banswara, Rajasthan, on March 7, before proceeding to Gujarat until March 9.

Read Also
Bhopal: Teachers To Be Schooled For Improving Students’ Performance
article-image

Congress leaders scattered rose petals along the road at the Rajghat Bridge spanning the Chambal River.

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow began in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. Numerous leaders, such as PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Opposition leader Umang Singhar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, gathered at the Chambal Rajghat to extend a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' succeeding the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' aims to traverse 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, coinciding with the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda...

Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda...

Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under...

Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under...

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Flags Off 'Queen On The Wheel' 1,400 Km Women Biking Tour To Explore State

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Flags Off 'Queen On The Wheel' 1,400 Km Women Biking Tour To Explore State

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set To Enter Madhya Pradesh From Rajasthan's Dhaulpur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set To Enter Madhya Pradesh From Rajasthan's Dhaulpur

Chief Minister Renames Air Ambulance Service To 'PM Air Ambulance Service' Amidst Inauguration In...

Chief Minister Renames Air Ambulance Service To 'PM Air Ambulance Service' Amidst Inauguration In...