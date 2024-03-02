Bhopal: Teachers To Be Schooled For Improving Students’ Performance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra (school education department) will conduct low performance learning outcome training for teachers if found that majority of students aren’t able to perform well in the exam. Kendra will hold students and teachers accountable for their roles in the learning process.

Despite regular teachers’ exams and training programmes, performance indicators have not shown significant improvement. To address this, the school education department will conduct in-depth analyses of exam results to know common mistakes made by students, particularly in specific classes and subjects.

By pinpointing these recurring challenges district-wise, the department aims to tailor interventions in the District Institute for Education and Training’s (DIET) plan. Special attention will be paid to districts exhibiting consistent academic hurdles, ensuring targeted support for teachers and students in overcoming educational obstacles.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanraju S said, “We possess comprehensive data from every exam, including Olympiads and different assessments for students. Through meticulous analysis, if we identify a recurring mistake among students at district level, we will conduct a detailed evaluation. Then we will conduct training for teachers.”

Professional devpt

In the assessment of teachers’ professional development, Bhopal scored 8.1 out of 13, while Indore achieved 9 out of 13. The evaluation criteria included teacher’s participation in the English literacy programme, certification rate of teachers, educational dialogue, enrolment versus intake at DIETs and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy block-level training.