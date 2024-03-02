 Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Demolition Drive Moving At A Snail’s Pace
Officials say VIP movement, safety measurers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dismantling of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor is moving at a snail’s pace as agencies tasked with its demolition say they had to consider factors like safety of passersby while completing their job. Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department (PWD) are removing BRTS corridor in Bhopal. The PWD started removing it from Bairgarh side of 4.50-km stretch. BMC began demolition at Roshanpura Square on February 17.

Though 13 days have passed, demolition drive has reached till Kilol Park. “BRTS corridor can be removed within 24 hours at one go. But we have to consider people’s safety. Otherwise, road accidents will occur. People will blame us for sub standard work. It is not matter of being fast or slow, it is matter of safety on road,” PWD engineer Javed Squeel said.

According to BMC officials, VIP movement has hampered the demolition drive. Secondly, demolition is carried out during day. Heavy equipment, JCB machine deployed to remove corridor cause noise pollution to which people object. The BMC city superintending engineer RK Saxena said pace of demolition was satisfactory.

A 13-km long BRTS stretch has to be dismantled as per state government directives. The BRTS’s length is about 26 kilometres. Half of the BRTS never had a dedicated lane for public transport buses. The 13-km dedicated stretch is broadly divided into four locations- Misrod, Bairagarh, Lal Ghati (near collectorate) and Roshanpura to Kilol Park.

