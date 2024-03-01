Bhopal: Amrit 2024 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students painted posters, scenes, dialogues of famous Bollywood films at Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College under wall painting contest on Friday. It was part of college’s annual festival Amrit 2024. The films included Raja Harishchandra, Mughal-e-Azam , Shri 420, Coolie, Bajirao Mastani and K.G.F. Students of mechanical department painted popular Bollywood dialogues as memes.

They painted a scene from the film Mother India. Students of electrical department painted scene of Amitabh Bachchan's film Coolie and Kannada film superstar Yash's film K.G.F. Students of pharmacy department made a wall poster of Raj Kapoor’s Shri 420.

Poster of Raja Harishchandra, made in 1913, the first film of Indian cinema, was also on the wall. Students also made portrait of Madhubala from film Mughal-e-Azam in black and white and poster of Bajirao Mastani to reveal journey of Indian cinema. Besides wall painting, a photography contest was also held on subject, Candid Photography, Beauty of Bhopal and SVPolytechnic at a Glance.

Diploma In Elementary Edu Result Of First, Second Year Exam Declared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) first- and second-year examinations (second chance) on Friday. The D.El.Ed. second chance exam was held in the first week of January 2024.

In all, 3,387 candidates had appeared for the first-year exam with 2,656 candidates passing and 731 candidates failing, resulting in a pass percentage of 78.41%. For second year, 1301 candidates had appeared. Among them, 1099 passed while 192 candidates failed, resulting in a pass percentage of 85.12%.