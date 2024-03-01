Bhopal Power Cut March 2: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Naveen Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Electricity Board in Bhopal has unveiled a power outage scheduled for March 1. Residents across various areas in the city should brace themselves for disruptions lasting between 2 to 5 hours. These interruptions are necessitated by ongoing maintenance work.

The affected areas and corresponding outage timings are as follows:

Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Naveen Nagar, Soniya Colony, and nearest area: Power outage from 12:00 noon to 04:00 pm.

Ishwar Nagar, Sabji Farm, Bawadiya Kalan, and nearest area: Power outage from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Yashoda Vihar, Shri Krishna Friend Colony, Parika, and nearest area: Power outage from 10:30 am to 04:30 pm.

Barkheda Pathani, Amrai Parisar, Narendra Nagar, and nearest area: Power outage from 12:00 noon to 02:00 pm.

Modal Ground, Noormahal, Ashoka Colony, Bank Street Barasiya Road, Hamidiya Road, and nearest area: Power outage from 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm.

Barkhedi, Aheer Mohalla, Kolipura, and nearest area: Power outage from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

Parascity, Deendayal, and nearest area: Power outage from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm.

The city has planned power cuts because they need to fix and improve the electricity system. This will help make sure everything works well in different parts of the city. People should get ready for these power cuts and plan accordingly.