Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.16L people jabbed, second highest in the state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens showed enthusiasm once again to get vaccinated as Indore became the district with the second-highest number of people inoculated in a day across the state. Over 1.16 lakh people were vaccinated in Indore on the first day of the two-day Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 and the highest number of people in the state was administered the vaccine in Ujjain, which registered over 1.2 lakh doses.

Out of 1.16 lakh doses, over 70,000 doses were administered as the second dose, while the rest were the first dose.

Meanwhile, all the officials of Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration were busy in maintaining the facilities and supply of vaccines at the centres to achieve the target of complete vaccination in the city.

“We’ve achieved over 128 per cent of our target as the target was to vaccinate 90,000 people. However, we pushed our limits and increased the target to 1.9 lakh people, so we could reach a figure of 1.16 lakh,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. “At present, over 90,000 doses are still left in our stock and we’ll use it to continue the mega-campaign on Thursday.”

Counting of the vaccination doses will continue as many people were vaccinated offline and many had used other IDs as identity proof, including voter’s ID card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, PAN card, and bank passbook.

Number will increase

‘We vaccinated over 1.16 lakh people on Wednesday. The number will increase as the counting will continue till late into the night as we’ve done offline registrations, as well. Our main focus was on pregnant women and 19 special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them. Vaccination was done at over 400 sites and people showed enthusiasm to get the jab to beat the deadly Covid-19’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, immunization officer

400 vaccinators, 15 vehicles

‘About 400 vaccinators and the same number of operators were deployed for the mammoth task. We’d also called staff from the Government Nursing College, MY Hospital and others, along with the staff of Indore Municipal Corporation. The district was divided into 4 zones and we’d also called over 15 vehicles from Indore Municipal Corporation for distributing the vaccine’

— Administration officials

Over 31k till 12 pm, over 1.16 till 7 pm

People had shown enthusiasm in getting the jab as a large crowd had reached the centres even before 8 am. However, the pace of vaccination was slow, initially, but it continued till 8 pm.

About 30,000 people were vaccinated in three hours of the drive and it increased to over 93,000 by 5 pm and crossed the one-lakh mark by 6 pm. The number reached a record of 1.16 lakh people being vaccinated till 7 pm.

Time- Vax per hour - Total

9 am- 156 -156

10 am- 5,584 - 5,740

11 am- 12,095 - 17,835

12 pm- 14,748 - 32,583

1 pm- 15,371 - 47,954

2 pm- 14,748 - 62,708

3 pm- 14,711 - 77,413

4 pm- 16,199 - 93,612

5 pm- 12,578 - 106,190

6 pm- 7,193 - 113,383

7 pm- 2,624 - 116,007

VaX in city at a glance (As per CoWIN portal)

Over 1.16 people were vaccinated on Wednesday

Total 35.46 lakh doses administered in city so far, including 27.11 lakh people only with 1st dose and over 8.35 lakh people with 2nd dose, as well

Over 19.22 lakh males & 16.23 lakh females vaccinated with at least 1st dose

Over 29.35 lakh doses of Covishield and 6.02 lakh doses of Covaxin administered

Over 20.93 lakh people between age 18-44 vaccinated with at least 1st dose

Over 13 lakh people above age 45 vaccinated with at least 1st dose

Vaccination in Mhow

The 2-day mega-vaccination drive started with almost 16,000 people getting inoculated in Mhow, a majority of whom (12,000) were from the rural areas and only 4,000 from the urban areas.

There were 51 vaccination centres set up in the town where there were big crowds in the first half of the day, but not much in the second. The health department sent 20,000 vaccine shots for Mhow district.

Members of the administration revenue department, women and child welfare department and education department did surveys to get people enthused. But, despite all efforts, the level of excitement which should be there was lacking. However, in some rural areas, there were long lines of people waiting to get vaccinated.

Block medical officer Yogendra Arya said that almost 11,000 people got their first shots on Wednesday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:36 AM IST