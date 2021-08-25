Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan visits Jabalpur vaccination center to monitor Maha Abhiyan 2.0

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Jabalpur on Wednesday to witness the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0. CM Chouhan also planted a sapling outside the vaccination centre.

The State has launched vaccination mega drives on August 25 and August 26 in which the government has targeted to apply 30 lakh vaccine doses.

CM interacted with the patients undergoing treatment for corona in home isolation through a video conferencing system of the command center. He also met with people who got jabbed at Manmohan Nagar vaccination center.

After inspection of the Covid Command Center, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the media persons.

The CM said that a total 5 crore 49 lakh people above the age of 18 years have to be vaccinated in the state, but so far only 3 crore 42 lakh people have got the first dose of the vaccine. At the same time, 68 lakh 49 thousand people have received the second dose.

The CM said that in order to make people aware about the second dose, only second doses of corona vaccine would be administered in the entire state in the vaccination campaign on August 26.

Chouhan further said that with the joint cooperation of all the people, the target of providing the first dose to all by September 30 and 100 per cent second dose by December would be achieved.

Answering the question on the looting of private hospitals during the Corona period, the CM said that the government has canceled the licenses of such hospitals and has fixed the maximum rate of the treatment.

CM also attended a corona awareness program organized outside this vaccination center. In this program, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave appointment letters to the kin of the deceased employees under the covid-19 Chief Minister Compassionate Appointment Scheme and also honored the Panchayats and Municipal Councils which have got 100% vaccinated.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:12 PM IST