Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 fall ill after having food at wedding party in Dhamnod

FP Photo |

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 people fell ill after having food at a wedding function in Dhamnod area of Dhar district. As per reports, the guests at the wedding returned home after having food at around 11 am on Friday. They started vomiting and suffered from stomach aches around 3 pm and by evening their health deteriorated. They were immediately admitted to the government health centre and private hospitals in the area. "After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting. Around 20 people were admitted to the government health centre and others were admitted to different private hospitals block medical officer Bramharaj Kaushal said. "Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning," he said. All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

Read Also Woman injured in leopard attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhamnod