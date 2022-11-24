Woman injured in leopard attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhamnod

FP Photo

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): One 45-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked by a leopard on Wednesday. An Incident was reported between Sankota and Dapla village under Dhamnod forest range area and the woman was identified as Jirabai, wife of Abhay Singh.

At the time of the incident, she had gone to the field to pick cotton when the leopard attacked her.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the big cat had already killed one goat near the spot and looking at a woman coming close to him, the leopard got angry and attacked the woman. The woman got injuries on her face and hand.

The woman's son who was working closed to the spot immediately rushed to the spot after listening to her alarm and shoo away the big cat by making a loud noise.

With the help of other villagers, the injured woman was brought to Dhamnod Government Hospital. On getting information about the incident, forest inspector Vivek Patel reached the spot. Due to severe injuries, the woman was referred to Dhar for treatment.

Arrangements for the treatment of the injured woman will be made by the forest department and compensation for the goat that has died will also be given to the concerned.

It is noteworthy that in the lower parts of Mandav and Tarapur Ghats, leopards have been found roaming mostly in the forests. At the time of wandering, the leopard also hunts whatever animal or person it sees, even in the past, it has made domestic animals a victim even after coming to the nearby village.