Dhamnod: Husband kills wife, 2 stepdaughters, flees

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Khalghat village under Dhamnod police station limit in Dhar district after one person allegedly killed his wife and two stepdaughters and fled the spot.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Lalitabai, wife of Kaluram Yadav and two of her daughters – six-year-old Gyanu and five-year-old Ranu, informed Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.

Yadav informed that the accused fled the spot after locking the door of the shanty.

According to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Kaluram, 40, had married Lalitabai only six months back. Deceased Lalita had two daughters from her previous marriage and she had decided to keep both of her daughters with her even after the second marriage.

Initially, Kaluram agreed and the couple started living in Khalghat in a small shanty. But after some time Kaluram who works as a labourer started having arguments with his Lalitabai as he was unable to fulfil his family's needs. On Monday night too the couple had an argument over some petty issue. After that accused killed Lalitabai and two of her daughters with a sharp object.

Police have registered a case in the matter and a search for the accused is going on.

