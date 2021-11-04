Madhya Pradesh: Over 1 crore people skip second dose of COVID-19 jab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than one crore people in Madhya Pradesh have not taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine despite passing off the stipulated time limit for the same.

This revelation was made by Department of Higher Education on Wednesday.

In its letter addressed to educational institutions, DHE said that the state has made a remarkable achievement in the first dose vaccination, but the work of second dose vaccination has not got the desired results.

“There are more than one crore people in Madhya Pradesh who have not got the second jab even after the passing off prescribed time limit. This situation is worrisome,” the letter reads.

The letter states that the person gets adequate protection to fight against Covid-19 only when he/she has received both doses of the vaccine.

DHE asked universities and colleges to engage students in the task of creating awareness regarding the importance of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Higher education institutions have been told to direct students, who have taken their first doses of vaccine but did not take the second dose despite passing off of the prescribed time limit, to take the second shot at the earliest.

DHE said that the students should also be directed to take their parents and family members to have a vaccination centre if they have taken the first dose and skipped the second one.

Higher education institutions have also been told to direct students to ensure that if the neighbours have not taken second the vaccine then they should be motivated to visit the vaccination centre for the same.

Principals of all lead colleges are directed to contact the district collector and chief medical officer or district immunization officer and get information about the location of the vaccination centre and time for vaccination and ensure publicity through the students.

All registrars and principals should ensure that guest scholars including all academic and non-academic staff have got the second dose of vaccine as per eligibility in the jurisdiction. “Obtain information to this effect in the attached prescribed format and compulsorily maintain it in the institution, as well as updating the information on the departmental online portal,” the letter says addressing registrars and principals.

DHE asked registrars and the principals to upload on DHE portal information about students taking doses in their respective universities and colleges.

