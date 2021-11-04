Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association Student Chapter organises virtual industry tour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association Student Chapter organised a virtual industry tour (morning session) for management professionals and students on finished leather manufacturing unit of Tata International Limited, Dewas.

The speakers for the session were Javed Khan, senior manager-HR and Bharat Bhushan Singh (Head- Health & Safety ) from Tata International.

The students were given working knowledge of leather manufacturing. They were shown the shop floor processes of conversion of raw material to finished leather.

The initiatives that are taken by Tata International Dewas to protect the environment and become a zero liquid sischarge facility. The strong health and safety guidelines that Tata International follows for all its workers and employees was also shown. The energy conservation methods adopted at the plant was also visited.

Beyond business contribution of Tata International Dewas to the community, such as the adoption of schools, cleaning of the river bank, distribution of computers to Blind School in Dewas were also highlighted.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:43 PM IST