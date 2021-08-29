Madhya Pradesh: Our government is with you: CM to PMAY beneficiary

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday interacted with Kailash Prajapat, one of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) here in Jobat village of Alirajpur district.

During interaction through video conferencing, chief minister Chouhan urged the beneficiary to focus on the construction house. He told him that the government is with the people of the state. He asked them to ensure that both his children get good education and wished them good luck for getting a new house.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan deposited Rs 627 crore in the bank accounts of 1,29,292 lakh PM housing beneficiaries of the state through a single click and also performed Bhoomi Pujan of 50 thousand new PM houses.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:15 AM IST