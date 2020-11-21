Madhya Pradesh: Open Text Book Assessment proves easy; 33.33% students to get merit in revision test

Indore: In the tough times of coronavirus, ‘Open Text Book Assessment’ (OTBA) delighted students of classes 9th to 12th, attempting their first revision test of the academic session 2020-21. The first revision test was conducted on Friday for Mathematics. About 33.33 percent are expected to get in the merit list, i.e. score between 80 and 100 percentile.

This is the first time for these students to attempt OTBA based test. While many students were initially afraid and worried, the test turned out to be easier than expected. Most students attempting the test are hoping to beat their previous highest records and even score 100 percent.

“The number of students scoring merit, i.e. between 80 to 100 percentile will be much higher in the revision test as compared to before, as we can see from initial screening and assessment of answer copies,” Sunayna Sharma, government school teacher, said.

She shared that students attempted the test quickly and easily as compared to normal pen-paper test. “We had been conducting online classes and ensuring revision chapter-wise for all the subjects,” Sharma said.

She was amazed to find that students quickly browsed to the correct chapter and picked out the answer from books. “Out of 1200 students studying in Ahilya Ashram, 400 are expected to score between 80 percent and 100 percent,” Sharma said.

She added that another 50 percent students, i.e. 600 will score between 50 percent and 80 percent comfortably. “This is a realistic estimate and based on students’ performance across all the government schools, we can expect the results to be better overall as OTBA is proving to be easier for even weak students,” Sharma said.

Student attempting the test for class 10th Jay Thakur said, “I find OTBA much easier, because it means, I need not learn the equation exactly, just I need to understand and be able to locate the same in my text-book.”

Another student Suniddhi Mishra said, “OTBA is the best way to study, because we don’t have to worry about remembering each and every line of the text-book, just understand the logic and it is enough!”