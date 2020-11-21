Tiger returns to Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh after eight years

A 12-year-old male tiger which had migrated from Rajasthan to the Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, has returned to Ranthambore National Park after eight years.

The forest department officials in Ranthambore are happy that the tiger T-38, which is an offspring of tigress T-13, has returned home.

According to officials, T-38 had crossed the Chambal ravines in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan and crossed over to Madhya Pradesh in 2012. He had marked his territory in Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary, about 80 km from Ranthambore, in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The tiger’s photographs were captured in cameras in Kuno and he seemed to be living comfortably there. However, T-38 has now returned and the tiger’s movement was seen in Bhadlav and Chiroli forest areas of Kundera range and in Pilu Deh area of Taleda range.

Tikam Chand Verma, chief conservator of forest, wildlife and field director, Ranthambore said migration is common among big cats. “Usually when male tigers fight for territory, the stronger ones push out the weaker ones. It is common that the weaker ones will then move to newer areas to find new territory.”

He said given the large big cat population and fight for territory in Ranthambore, several male tigers keep moving out in search of space.

As per the 2014 tiger census, there are 62 tigers in the 300 square kilometre tiger habitat in Ranthambore National Park. Unofficial figures put the tier population as high as 70.

Verma said the tiger's movement was noticed around a few week's back and to identify it, the department officials matched the latest photos captured in cameras in Ranthambore with those captured in Kuno trap cameras.