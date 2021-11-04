Madhya Pradesh: Only students with CGPA of 7.5 can pursue 4-yr UG course

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students wishing to purse four-year undergraduate programme, which will provide them with Bachelor’s Degree with Honours/Research, will have to obtain a Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 7.5 in the first three years of the degree course.

Simply put, the student who will have a minimum CGPA after Level 7 will be eligible for four-year degree course.

Department of Higher Education has divided annual system of exams in four different levels as per requirement of New Education Policy. Level 5 is for first year, Level 6 for second year, Level 7 for third year and Level 8 for fourth year.

It is believed only those colleges, which are PhD research centres, will be allowed to offer four-year degree programme as research methodology is important component of fourth year of curriculum.

Minimum passing credits

A student shall be declared to have successfully completed the Level 5, Level 6, and Level 7 if he/she acquires 12 credits in major subject, 6 credits in minor subject, 6 credits in generic elective, 4 credits in Vocational Couse, 8 credits AEC/Foundation and 4 credits Projects/internship at each level.

A student shall be declared to have successfully completed the Level 8 for Bachelor with Honours/Research degree, if he/she obtains 20 credits in discipline-specific elective, 4 credits course in Research Methodology, 4 credits in the dissertation, and 12 credits in internship/apprenticeship related to the major subject.

Examination & Evaluation:

Generally, each course will correspond to an examination paper comprising of external and internal evaluations. The year-end theory examinations for major subject, minor subject and generic elective will be of 3 hours while vocational course and foundation course will be of 2 hours duration.

The question paper of the external examination will contain long answer, short answer and objective type questions. The internal assessment will be for 30 marks. The continuous evaluation of the student will be conducted four times (one in each quarter of the academic session) by conducting four tests of 10 marks each of these.

